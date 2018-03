March 8 (Reuters) - Frontier Communications Corp:

* FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PRICES $1.6 BILLION SECOND LIEN SECURED NOTES OFFERING

* FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CORP - ‍NOTES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT 8.500% PER YEAR​

* FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CORP - ‍PRICED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $1.6 BILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SECOND LIEN SECURED NOTES DUE 2026​