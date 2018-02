BRIEF-Frontier Communications Says ‍Attempts To Reach A Fair Agreement With Cox Have Failed

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Frontier Communications Corp:

* FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CORP - “‍DISAPPOINTED THAT COX CONTINUES TO DENY OUR CUSTOMERS ACCESS TO KIRO-TV”

* FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CORP - ‍RESOLVING THE DISPUTE WITH COX AND RETURNING KIRO TO CO‘S LINEUP IS “A PRIORITY FOR FRONTIER”​

* FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CORP - ‍ATTEMPTS TO REACH A FAIR AGREEMENT WITH COX HAVE FAILED

* FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CORP - ‍COX'S "ACTIONS AMOUNT TO A REFUSAL TO PARTICIPATE IN MEANINGFUL DISCUSSIONS​"