2017年8月3日 / 下午4点16分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-FRP holdings reports Q2 earnings of $0.17/share

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Frp Holdings Inc

* FRP Holdings, inc. (NASDAQ: FRPH) announces results for the second quarter of 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.17

* Q2 revenue rose 1.3 percent to $9.36 million

* Have for some time explored possibility of converting this company into a real estate investment trust (REIT)​

* Though no final decision has been made, board elected to change from previous fiscal year to one that follows calendar year as required of reit​

* Every quarter ended June 30 will now be Q2 of co's fiscal year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

