Jan 4 (Reuters) - FTD Companies Inc:

* FTD COMPANIES INC APPOINTS STEVEN BARNHART, VETERAN FINANCIAL AND E-COMMERCE LEADER, AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER TO SUPPORT FUTURE GROWTH AND BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION

* FTD COMPANIES INC - MOST RECENTLY BARNHART SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF BANKRATE INC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: