Dec 4 (Reuters) - FTI Consulting Inc:

* FTI CONSULTING ANNOUNCES INCREASED AUTHORIZATION FOR SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* FTI CONSULTING INC- BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $100.0 MILLION TO REPURCHASE SHARES OF CO‘S COMMON STOCK

* FTI- ‍REPURCHASES MAY BE FUNDED USING CASH ON HAND/COMBINATION OF CASH, AVAILABLE BORROWINGS UNDER SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING BANK CREDIT FACILITY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: