BRIEF-FTSE Russell announces results of FTSE annual country classification review‍​
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月29日 / 晚上9点33分 / 19 天前

BRIEF-FTSE Russell announces results of FTSE annual country classification review‍​

1 分钟阅读

Sept 29 (Reuters) - FTSE Russell-

* FTSE Russell announces results of FTSE annual country classification review‍​

* ‍FTSE Russell​ - Poland to be promoted to developed from advanced emerging

* FTSE Russell says Saudi Arabia will soon meet promotion criteria

* ‍FTSE Russell says Kuwait to be classified as secondary emerging ​

* FTSE Russell says China a-shares remain on watch list for possible inclusion as secondary emerging

* ‍FTSE Russell​ - iceland to be added to the watch list for possible inclusion as frontier market

* FTSE Russell says Saudi Arabia close to upgrade and will be assessed again in March 2018

* ‍FTSE Russell says Nigeria and Mongolia to drop off the watch list

* FTSE Russell says Romania on the watch list for possible reclassification from frontier to secondary emerging Source text: (bit.ly/2yNc9ig)

