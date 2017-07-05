FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年7月5日

BRIEF-Fuel Tech announces corporate initiatives to re-focus operations, strengthen operating leverage, support growth

July 5 (Reuters) - Fuel Tech Inc:

* Fuel tech announces corporate initiatives to re-focus operations, strengthen operating leverage, and support growth

* Working with a third-party consultant, fuel tech has undertaken a review of its operating model and organizational design

* Fuel tech inc - ‍effective June 28, 2017 fuel tech has suspended all operations associated with its pre-revenue development stage fuel conversion business segment​

* Fuel tech inc says transition associated with suspension of fuel conversion business segment is underway

* Fuel tech inc - fuel tech expects to record charges associated with suspension of fuel conversion business in q2 ended june 30, 2017

* Fuel tech inc - charges associated with suspension of fuel conversion business have not yet been established

* Fuel tech - actions associated with review are expected to result in improved financial performance for h2 2017 compared to first six months of year

* Fuel tech - ‍given negative, material financial impact that further ongoing support of fuel conversion would have on co, it was prudent to suspend its operations

* Fuel tech - transition associated with suspension includes staff rationalization, exploring potential monetization of certain fuel conversion assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

