* Fuel Tech reports 2017 third quarter financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.01 from continuing operations

* Q3 loss per share $0.02

* Q3 revenue rose 7.6 percent to $13.5 million

* Fuel Tech Inc - ‍reiterates outlook for second half of 2017​

* Fuel Tech Inc quarter end ‍capital projects backlog increased to $23.4 million, up $15.4 million from backlog of $8.0 million at December 31, 2016​