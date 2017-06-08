FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
BRIEF-Fuelcell Energy reports Q2 loss per share of $0.33
2017年6月8日 / 上午11点29分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Fuelcell Energy reports Q2 loss per share of $0.33

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 8 (Reuters) - Fuelcell Energy Inc

* Fuelcell Energy reports second quarter 2017 financial results and business update

* Q2 loss per share $0.33

* Q2 revenue $20.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $19.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says total backlog was $434.5 million as of April 30, 2017 compared to $410.7 million as of april 30, 2016

* Says services backlog totaled $188.3 million as of April 30, 2017 compared to $210.3 million as of April 30, 2016

* Says product sales backlog totaled $12.9 million as of April 30, 2017 compared to $51.0 million as of April 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

