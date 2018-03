March 1 (Reuters) - Fuelcell Energy Inc:

* FUELCELL ENERGY ANNOUNCES NEW FIVE-MEGAWATT PROJECT WITH CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY

* FUELCELL ENERGY INC - EXECUTION OF A 20-YEAR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH A UNIT OF EXISTING CUSTOMER CAMPBELL SOUP

* FUELCELL ENERGY- TO INSTALL 2 SURESOURCE 3000 FUEL CELLS THAT WILL GENERATE 5MW OF POWER AT CAMPBELL UNIT'S BAKERSFIELD, CALIFORNIA MANUFACTURING SITE