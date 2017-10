BRIEF-Fugro divests non-core trenching and cable laying business to Global Marine Group

Oct 12 (Reuters) - FUGRO NV:

* FUGRO DIVESTS NON-CORE TRENCHING AND CABLE LAYING BUSINESS TO GLOBAL MARINE GROUP‍​

* THE TRANSACTION INVOLVES THE TRANSFER OF 23 ABERDEEN BASED EMPLOYEES, 1 VESSEL, 2 TRENCHERS AND 2 REMOTELY OPERATED VEHICLES.

* TO CONTRIBUTE ITS TRENCHING AND CABLE LAYING BUSINESS TO GMG IN RETURN FOR EQUITY INTEREST OF CA. 24% IN COMBINED BUSINESS AND $7.5 MILLION SECURED VENDOR LOAN

* WILL PARTICIPATE IN A DIVERSIFIED SUBSEA CABLE INSTALLATION, MAINTENANCE AND MARINE TELECOM COMPONENT MANUFACTURING AND CABLE INTEGRATION BUSINESS

* WILL ALSO BECOME GMG’S PREFERRED PROVIDER OF SITE CHARACTERISATION AND ASSET INTEGRITY SERVICES

* TOTAL TRANSACTION VALUE IS APPROXIMATELY US$ 73 MILLION

* FUGRO WILL REALISE A GAIN ON THIS TRANSACTION

* EXPECTATION IS THAT THE TRANSACTION WILL BE CLOSED IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017