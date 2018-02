Feb 26 (Reuters) - Amazon.Com Inc:

* FULFILMENT BY AMAZON LAUNCHES FOR AUSTRALIAN BUSINESSES

* AMAZON.COM - FOR LIMITED TIME CO RUNNING INTRODUCTORY PROMOTION GIVING SELLERS ACCESS TO FREE STORAGE, REMOVALS WHEN ENABLED IN MARCH, UNTIL 31 AUG

* AMAZON.COM - WITH PRIME SET TO LAUNCH IN MID-2018 IN AUSTRALIA, ALL FBA ORDERS WILL ALSO BE ELIGIBLE FOR PRIME SHIPPING BENEFITS Further company coverage: