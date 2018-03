March 8 (Reuters) - Funko Inc:

* FUNKO INC-ON MARCH 7, FUNKO ACQUISITION HOLDINGS, L.L.C., FUNKO HOLDINGS LLC, FUNKO, LLC, LOUNGEFLY, LLC, ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 7 TO AGREEMENT​

* FUNKO INC - ‍AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $225.0 MILLION TERM LOAN FACILITY AND A $100.0 MILLION ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY - SEC FILING ​ Source text: (bit.ly/2tsfUeq) Further company coverage: