Feb 19 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc:

* FUNRISE INC SAYS CO AND HASBRO ANNOUNCE THEY HAVE EXTENDED THEIR LICENSING RELATIONSHIP FOR TONKA BRAND

* FUNRISE INC SAYS UNDER LICENSE FROM HASBRO, CO WILL CONTINUE AS EXCLUSIVE TONKA VEHICLE LICENSEE WORLDWIDE

* FUNRISE SAYS WILL INTRODUCE NEW PRODUCT SEGMENTS STARTING IN FALL 2018, INCLUDING TONKA POWER MOVERS VEHICLES AND ADDITIONAL SERIES OF TONKA TINYS