Sept 19 (Reuters) - Fura Gems Inc

* Fura enters into agreement to acquire Mozambican Ruby licences

* Fura Gems Inc - entered into an agreement to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares of Cobadale Ltd

* Fura Gems Inc - to purchase all issued ,outstanding shares of cobadale in consideration for usd$800,000 in cash and issuing 15 million fura common shares