BRIEF-Future FinTech signs license agreement
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月21日 / 下午1点19分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Future FinTech signs license agreement

1 分钟阅读

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Future FinTech Group Inc

* Future FinTech signs license agreement

* Future FinTech Group - ‍units signed agreement with Shaanxi Entai Bio-Technology to authorize Hedetang Research to be sole global agent for ‘IB-LIVE’

* Future FinTech Group Inc - ‍license agreement calls for a refundable security deposit by Hedetang Research of RMB five million ​

* Future FinTech Group Inc - ‍ signed a license agreement for Globalkey Supply Chain to serve as sole global operational platform for ‘IB-LIVE’​

* Future FinTech Group Inc - ‍according to license agreement, revenue for Globalkey from sale of ‘IB-LIVE’ could reach RMB 120 million in first year of operation​

* Future FinTech - license agreement calls for ‍a refundable security deposit by globalkey of RMB 10 million to secure purchase rights to ‘IB-LIVE’ products​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

