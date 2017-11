Nov 28 (Reuters) - Fuwei Films Holdings Co Ltd:

* FUWEI FILMS ANNOUNCES ITS UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017

* Q3 SALES ROSE 20 PERCENT TO RMB 73.9 MILLION

* - QTRLY ‍BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE WAS RMB3.70​