Dec 6 (Reuters) - FXCM Group:

* FXCM GROUP REPORTS MONTHLY METRICS

* FXCM GROUP SAYS CUSTOMER TRADING VOLUME OF $218 BILLION IN NOVEMBER 2017, 14% HIGHER THAN OCTOBER

* FXCM GROUP SAYS AVERAGE CUSTOMER TRADING VOLUME PER DAY OF $9.9 BILLION IN NOVEMBER 2017, 14% HIGHER THAN OCTOBER

* FXCM GROUP SAYS AN AVERAGE OF 336,465 CLIENT TRADES PER DAY IN NOVEMBER 2017, 11% HIGHER THAN OCTOBER

* FXCM GROUP SAYS ACTIVE ACCOUNTS OF 118,449 AS OF NOVEMBER 30, 2017, DOWN 2% FROM OCTOBER 31