BRIEF-G. Willi-Food announces receipt of notice from Arla Foods to end exclusive distribution agreement
2017年10月20日 / 凌晨1点02分 / 5 天内

BRIEF-G. Willi-Food announces receipt of notice from Arla Foods to end exclusive distribution agreement

1 分钟阅读

Oct 19 (Reuters) - G Willi-food International Ltd:

* G. Willi-Food announces receipt of notice from Arla Foods to end exclusive distribution agreement

* G willi-Food International Ltd - ‍end of exclusive distribution agreement with Arla may have significant negative impact on company’s operating results​

* G willi-Food International- Co’s unit,gold frost,received notice from Arla Foods AMBA,to end their exclusive distribution agreement effective Dec 31​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

