BRIEF-G1 Therapeutics Announces Positive Trilaciclib Phase 2A Topline Data Showing Robust Myelopreservation Benefits In Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer

March 5 (Reuters) - G1 Therapeutics Inc:

* G1 THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TRILACICLIB PHASE 2A TOPLINE DATA SHOWING ROBUST MYELOPRESERVATION BENEFITS IN PATIENTS WITH SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

* G1 THERAPEUTICS - CURRENTLY CONDUCTING TWO ADDITIONAL CLINICAL TRIALS OF TRILACICLIB WITH PRELIMINARY DATA FROM BOTH EXPECTED IN Q4 2018

* G1 THERAPEUTICS - TRILACICLIB REDUCED CLINICALLY RELEVANT CONSEQUENCES OF CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED MYELOSUPPRESSION VERSUS PLACEBO

* G1 THERAPEUTICS INC - STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT RESULTS FROM PHASE 2A TRIAL EVALUATING TRILACICLIB