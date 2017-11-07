FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-G4S 2017 revenue outlook slightly lower than previously flagged
2017年11月7日 / 早上7点08分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-G4S 2017 revenue outlook slightly lower than previously flagged

1 分钟阅读

Nov 7 (Reuters) - G4s Plc

* ‍trading for nine months was in line with expectations.​

* ‍organic revenue growth was 4.4%, with all regions growing apart from Middle east and India region​

* ‍organic revenue growth excluding Middle East and India was 6.1% for first nine months.​

* ‍quality of group’s bid pipeline and our win momentum remain encouraging​

* ‍expects full year 2017 organic revenue growth of between 3-4% and good profit growth​

* ‍we remain focused on cash flow and are on track for group’s net debt to ebitda ratio to be 2.5x or lower by end of 2017.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Elisabeth O‘Leary)

