BRIEF-Gain Capital announces ‍launch Of Bitcoin Trading In Australia, Singapore On Co's City Index Branded Service​

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Gain Capital Holdings Inc:

* GAIN CAPITAL CONTINUES GLOBAL ROLLOUT OF BITCOIN TRADING

* GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC - ‍LAUNCH OF BITCOIN TRADING IN AUSTRALIA AND SINGAPORE ON COMPANY‘S CITY INDEX BRANDED SERVICE​

* GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC - ‍PLANS TO COMPLETE GLOBAL ROLL OUT OF BITCOIN TRADING IN COMING MONTHS

* GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC - ‍PLANS INTRODUCE BITCOIN TRADING TO ITS CUSTOMERS IN OTHER MARKETS IN ASIA AND UNITED STATES IN COMING MONTHS ​

* GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS - ALSO PLANS TO EXPAND ITS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING TO INCLUDE ETHEREUM AND OTHER DIGITAL CURRENCIES IN EARLY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: