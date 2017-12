Gain Capital Holdings Inc:

* GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC - ‍ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF BITCOIN TRADING ON CITY INDEX, ITS FCA REGULATED SERVICE IN U.K.​

* GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC - ‍COMPANY PLANS TO ROLL OUT BITCOIN TRADING TO ITS CITY INDEX CUSTOMERS GLOBALLY OVER COMING QUARTER​

* GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC - ‍COMPANY PLANS TO ROLL OUT BITCOIN TRADING TO ITS FOREX.COM CUSTOMERS IN SELECT MARKETS BEFORE END OF YEAR​