BRIEF-Gain Capital May 2017 retail segment OTC trading volume $219.5 bln vs $223.4 bln

June 9 (Reuters) - Gain Capital Holdings Inc

* Gain capital announces monthly metrics for may 2017

* May 2017 retail segment otc trading volume $219.5 billion versus $223.4 billion

* May 2017 retail segment otc average daily volume $9.5 billion versus $10.2 billion

* May 2017 futures segment futures average daily contracts 24,009 versus 34,744

* Gain capital holdings inc - ‍ may-17 institutional segment ecn average daily volume $10.7 billion versus $6.9 billion​

* Gain capital holdings inc - ‍ may 2017 institutional segment ecn volume $247.2 billion versus $151.5 billion​

* Gain capital holdings inc - may 2017 futures segment active futures accounts 7,997 versus 8,879

* May 2017 futures segment number of futures contracts 528,199 versus 729,614

* Gain capital holdings inc - ‍ may 2017 retail segment active otc accounts 135,070 versus 135,133 in may 2016​