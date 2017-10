Oct 25 (Reuters) - Galane Gold Ltd:

* Galane Gold Ltd releases financial and operating results for third quarter 2017

* Galane Gold Ltd - ‍produced 9,535 ounces of gold in Q3 2017​

* Galane Gold Ltd - qtrly ‍net income of $1.3 million​

* Galane Gold- expect to recommence operations at Galaxy project at initial production level of over 25,000 ounces of gold per annum at less than $800/ounce​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: