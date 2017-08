BRIEF-Galapagos announces new phase 2 study with filgotinib

July 5 (Reuters) - GALAPAGOS NV

* NEW PHASE 2 STUDY WITH FILGOTINIB IN NON-INFECTIOUS UVEITIS‍​

* STUDY LED BY FILGOTINIB COLLABORATION PARTNER GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.‍​

* PRIMARY OUTCOME IS MEASURED BY THE PROPORTION OF SUBJECTS FAILING TREATMENT BY WEEK 24; TREATMENT FAILURE IS REPRESENTATIVE OF AN ACTIVE UVEITIS FLARE.

* APPROXIMATELY 110 PATIENTS ARE PLANNED TO BE RANDOMIZED IN THE STUDY TO RECEIVE FILGOTINIB OR PLACEBO ADMINISTERED FOR 52 WEEKS‍​