BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics Q2 loss per share $0.14

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Galectin Therapeutics Inc

* Galectin Therapeutics reports 2017 second quarter financial results and provides business update

* Q2 loss per share $0.14

* ‍company is funded through January 2018​

* Galectin Therapeutics - believes has sufficient cash to fund currently planned operations, research and development activities through December 31, 2017

* Galectin Therapeutics Inc- as of June 30, 2017, co had $9.1 million of non-restricted cash and cash equivalents