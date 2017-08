Aug 9 (Reuters) - Galena Biopharma Inc

* Files for non-timely 10-Q‍​

* Galena Biopharma - cannot complete by Aug 9, additional changes to June 30, 2017 form 10-q to include all necessary disclosure resulting from merger

* Galena Biopharma says anticipates it will file the June 30, 2017 form 10-Q within the "grace" period provided by securities exchange act rule 12b-25 Source text: (bit.ly/2fu0pw6) Further company coverage: