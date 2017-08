Aug 8 (Reuters) - GALENICA AG:

* h1 Ebit Rose by 17.6% to Chf 71.5 Million‍​

* NET SALES INCREASED IN A CHALLENGING MARKET ENVIRONMENT BY 6.8% TO CHF 1,587.5 MILLION IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2017

* h1 Profit of Chf 57.9 Million

* ON A COMPARABLE BASIS (EXCLUDING THE EFFECTS OF IAS 19), NET PROFIT WAS CHF 62.1 MILLION

* MANAGEMENT IS CONFIDENT OF ACHIEVING THE AMBITIOUS TARGETS FOR 2017

* THE OUTLOOK REGARDING DIVIDENDS ALSO REMAINS UNCHANGED