Jan 31 (Reuters) - Gamco Investors Inc:

* GAMCO ANNOUNCES NOMINEES AT E.W. SCRIPPS

* INTENDS TO NOMINATE DIRECTORS AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY​

* CO ON BEHALF OF CLIENTS, AND SOME OF ITS UNITS OWNS ABOUT 16.5 PCT OF OUTSTANDING CLASS A COMMON STOCK OF E.W. SCRIPPS

* SAYS INTENDS TO NOMINATE VINCENT L. SADUSKY AND COLLEEN BIRDNOW BROWN TO BOARD OF E.W. SCRIPPS​

* ADDITIONAL NOMINEES FOR E.W. SCRIPPS' BOARD MAY BE ANNOUNCED AT A LATER DATE