BRIEF-Gaming And Leisure Properties Announces Agreements To Accommodate The Acquisition Of Pinnacle By Penn National

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc :

* GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS TO ACCOMMODATE THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT, INC. BY PENN NATIONAL GAMING, INC.

* GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-TO ACQUIRE ASSETS AT PENN‘S PLAINRIDGE PARK CASINO, PINNACLE‘S BELTERRA PARK GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT FOR ABOUT $315.2 MILLION

* GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC - TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED WITH A COMBINATION OF DEBT AND EQUITY

* GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC - EXPECT TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE FOR SHAREHOLDERS AT CLOSING