BRIEF-Gannett ‍announces organizational changes

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Gannett Co Inc

* Gannett - ‍announced organizational change to align co’s focus on 2 primary businesses: marketing solutions and consumer​

* Gannett - ‍Kris Barton has been named chief product officer, usa today network​

* Gannett - ‍gannett publishing services will report to ali engel, svp, CFO and treasurer at gannett​

* Gannett - ‍Kevin Gentzel’s role as chief revenue officer will expand to leading all advertising, marketing solutions revenue in north america​

* Gannett - ‍Sharon Rowlands, ceo of reachlocal, to lead marketing solutions business​

* Gannett Co Inc - ‍Maribel Perez Wadsworth, who has been named president, USA today network to lead consumer business​