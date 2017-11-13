BRIEF-Gannett ‍announces organizational changes

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Gannett Co Inc
* Gannett - announced organizational change to align co’s focus on 2 primary businesses: marketing solutions and consumer
* Gannett - Kris Barton has been named chief product officer, usa today network
* Gannett - gannett publishing services will report to ali engel, svp, CFO and treasurer at gannett
* Gannett - Kevin Gentzel’s role as chief revenue officer will expand to leading all advertising, marketing solutions revenue in north america
* Gannett - Sharon Rowlands, ceo of reachlocal, to lead marketing solutions business
* Gannett Co Inc - Maribel Perez Wadsworth, who has been named president, USA today network to lead consumer business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: