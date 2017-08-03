FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 天前
BRIEF-Gannett Co Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.00
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年8月3日 / 下午1点01分 / 2 天前

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Gannett Co Inc

* Gannett reports second quarter 2017 results of operations

* Q2 revenue $774.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $790.7 million

* Gannett co inc says company maintains its prior revenue guidance for 2017 of $3.15 billion to $3.22 billion

* Gannett co inc qtrly earnings per share $0.00

* Gannett co inc says adjusted ebitda guidance for full year 2017 is now expected in range of $360 million to $365 million

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $65 to $70 million

* Gannett co inc says publishing segment operating revenues in q2 were $692.2 million compared to $748.1 million in prior year quarter

* Qtrly total operating revenues $774.5 million versus $748.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

