2017年11月2日 / 中午11点45分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Gannett sees FY 2017 revenue $3.15 bln to $3.22 bln

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Gannett Co Inc:

* Gannett reports third quarter 2017 results of operations

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $3.15 billion to $3.22 billion

* Q3 revenue $744.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $766.5 million

* Gannett Co Inc - qtrly ‍​earnings per share $0.20

* Gannett Co Inc- ‍reiterates its prior revenue guidance for 2017 of $3.15 billion to $3.22 billion and adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2017 for $360 million to $365 million​

* Gannett Co Inc sees ‍FY 2017 capital expenditures of about $60 million to $65 million, not including real estate projects​

* Gannett Co Inc - qtrly ‍adj earnings per share $0.16​

* FY2017 revenue view $3.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
