BRIEF-Garmin reports qtrly ‍GAAP EPS was $0.78​

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Garmin Ltd
* Garmin reports third quarter revenue and profit growth; raises guidance
* Garmin Ltd - Qtrly total revenue of $743 million, growing 3% over prior year
* Garmin Ltd qtrly GAAP EPS was $0.78
* Garmin Ltd - Qtrly pro forma EPS was $0.75
* Garmin Ltd - Expects full year 2017 pro forma EPS will be about $2.90 based on gross margin of about 57.5%
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $721.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Garmin Ltd - Anticipate revenue of approximately $3.07 billion for 2017