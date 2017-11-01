FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Garmin reports qtrly ‍GAAP EPS was $0.78​
频道
专题
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
半岛局势
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
深度分析
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
国际财经
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月1日 / 中午11点48分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Garmin reports qtrly ‍GAAP EPS was $0.78​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Garmin Ltd

* Garmin reports third quarter revenue and profit growth; raises guidance

* Garmin Ltd - Qtrly ‍total revenue of $743 million, growing 3% over prior year​

* Garmin Ltd qtrly ‍GAAP EPS was $0.78​

* Garmin Ltd - Qtrly ‍pro forma EPS was $0.75​

* Garmin Ltd - Expects full year 2017 pro forma EPS will be about $2.90 based on gross margin of about 57.5%​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $721.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Garmin Ltd - ‍Anticipate revenue of approximately $3.07 billion​ for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below