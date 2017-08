July 27 (Reuters) - Gaslog Partners Lp

* Gaslog partners lp reports financial results for the three-month period ended june 30, 2017 and increases cash distribution

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.45

* Qtrly earnings per share of general partner unit $0.46

* Qtrly revenue $65.27 million versus $64.05 million