Oct 11 (Reuters) - Gastar Exploration Inc:

* GASTAR EXPLORATION UPDATES THIRD QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE

* GASTAR EXPLORATION INC- EXPECTS TO REPORT Q3 2017 PRODUCTION IN RANGE OF 6,100-6,300 BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY​

* GASTAR EXPLORATION INC - ‍EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2017 PRODUCTION IN RANGE OF 6,000-6,400 BOE/D, DOWN FROM PRIOR DISCLOSED GUIDANCE OF 6,200-6,800 BOE/D​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: