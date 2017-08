BRIEF-Gastar Exploration Q2 loss $0.03 per share

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Gastar Exploration Inc

* Sees Q3 net average daily production 6.3 - 6.8 MBOE/D

* Gastar Exploration announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.05 excluding items

* Q2 revenue $22.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $18.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.03

* approved a revised 2017 capital budget of $129.2 million, an increase of $45.3 million

* Sees 2017 net average daily production 6.2 - 6.8 MBOE/D

* SEC proved reserve estimates as of June 30, 2017 totaled 30.1 MMBOE, an 18% increase over year-end 2016 proved reserves. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: