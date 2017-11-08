FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gastar Exploration reports third quarter 2017 results
图片Reuters TV
2017年11月8日 / 晚上10点16分 / 更新于 12 小时前

BRIEF-Gastar Exploration reports third quarter 2017 results

1 分钟阅读

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Gastar Exploration Inc

* Gastar Exploration reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.05 excluding items

* Q3 revenue rose 18 percent to $15.3 million

* Q3 revenue view $19.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 loss per share $0.08

* Gastar Exploration Inc - ‍qtrly average daily production of 6,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day​

* Gastar Exploration - ‍based on current full-year capital budget of $129.2 million, Q4 capital expenditures are currently estimated not to exceed $34.7 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

