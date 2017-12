BRIEF-Gates Industrial Corp Files For IPO Of Up To $100 Mln

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Gates Industrial Corp Plc:

* GATES INDUSTRIAL CORP SAYS APPLIED TO LIST ORDINARY SHARES ON THE NYSE UNDER THE SYMBOL “GTES”

* GATES INDUSTRIAL - AFTER OFFERING, AFFILIATES OF BLACKSTONE TO CONTINUE TO OWN MAJORITY VOTING POWER OF SHARES ELIGIBLE FOR DIRECTOR ELECTION

* GATES INDUSTRIAL CORP SAYS CITIGROUP, MORGAN STANLEY, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

* GATES INDUSTRIAL CORP SAYS BARCLAYS, CREDIT SUISSE, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

* GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO $100 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2zDC23p)