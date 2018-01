BRIEF-Gatx Corp Says Q4 Earnings Per Share $8.83

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Gatx Corp:

* GATX - ‍FLEET UTILIZATION FOR RAIL NORTH AMERICA WAS 98.2% AT END OF Q4 VERSUS 98.5% AT END OF PRIOR QUARTER

* ORATION REPORTS 2017 FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $8.83

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.72 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.55 TO $4.75

* - IN Q4 OF 2017, GATX RECORDED A ONE-TIME NON-CASH NET TAX BENEFIT OF $315.9 MILLION DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* SAYS “WE ANTICIPATE RAILCAR OVERCAPACITY TO CONTINUE IN NORTH AMERICA IN 2018”

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $352.8 MILLION VERSUS $362.1 MILLION

* SAYS "WE EXPECT THAT ABSENT AN UNFORESEEN DEMAND CATALYST, RAIL NORTH AMERICA WILL EARN LOWER SEGMENT PROFIT IN 2018"