FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Gazit-Globe reports Q3 economic FFO per share of NIS 0.95
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
半岛局势
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
国际财经
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
中国财经
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月20日 / 早上8点50分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Gazit-Globe reports Q3 economic FFO per share of NIS 0.95

1 分钟阅读

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Gazit Globe Ltd-

* Gazit-Globe report third quarter 2017 financial results‍​

* Qtrly economic FFO totaled NIS 186 million (US$ 53 million), or NIS 0.95 per share (US$ 0.27 per share)‍​

* Occupancy rate as of September 30, 2017 is at 95.3% versus 95.6% as of December 31, 2016‍​

* Qtrly property rental income NIS 718 million versus NIS 699‍​ million

* Qtrly diluted net loss per share attributable to equity holders of company NIS 0.95

* Qtrly cash flow from operating activities totaled NIS 410 million, compared with NIS 564 million in same quarter last year

* Expects FY 2017 economic FFO in range of NIS 688 million to NIS 700 million and economic FFO per share in range of NIS 3.53 to NIS 3.59 Source text for Eikon: [ID: nNDL824B91] Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below