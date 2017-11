Nov 8 (Reuters) - GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc :

* GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc releases financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017

* GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc - ‍Q3 revenue of $241.2 million, an increase of 11.2pct over Q3 2016​

* GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.17​

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.20, revenue view c$244.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S