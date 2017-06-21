BRIEF-GE Additive and Oerlikon sign MOU for additive manufacturing collaboration

June 21 (Reuters) - General Electric Co

* GE Additive and Oerlikon sign MOU for additive manufacturing collaboration

* GE and Oerlikon will collaborate on additive machine and materials research and development over five-year period of agreement

* GE Additive and its affiliated companies will be preferred suppliers of additive manufacturing machines to Oerlikon

* Under deal Oerlikon will become GE Additive preferred component manufacturer, materials supplier to Ge Additive, affiliated companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: