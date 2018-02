Feb 15 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* GE - AGREEMENT TO SELL LIGHTING BUSINESS IN EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST, AFRICA, TURKEY, AND CO‘S GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING UNITS, TO ENTITY CONTROLLED BY JOERG BAUER

* GE - THE PROPOSED TRANSFER OF THE EMEA AND GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR IN PHASES THROUGH THE END OF JUNE 2018‍​ Further company coverage: