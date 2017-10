Oct 17 (Reuters) - Teradata Corp

* GE Aviation and Teradata form strategic partnership to bridge the gap between aviation operations and business

* Teradata Corp - ‍GE and Teradata will jointly provide products and services to specified commercial aviation markets​

* Teradata Corp - ‍strategic partnership with GE Aviation focused on providing business outcomes driven by analytics for airlines​