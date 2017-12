Dec 11 (Reuters) - GE Power:

* GE POWER, EGYPT’S EETC TO CONNECT 120 MW OF WIND POWER TO NATIONAL GRID THROUGH EXTENSION OF THE GABAL EL ZAYT SUBSTATION

* AGREED TO EXTENSION OF GABAL EL ZAYT 22/220 KV GAS INSULATED SUBSTATION WITH EGYPTIAN ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION CO