Dec 7 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* GE SAYS GE POWER‘S PLANNED 12,000 HEADCOUNT REDUCTION TO AFFECT EMPLOYEES PRIMARILY OUTSIDE THE U.S.

* GE SAYS ALONG WITH PROPOSED LAY-OFFS, GE POWER IS ALSO REDUCING RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT INVESTMENT, PLANNED CAPEX, OTHER CONTROLLABLE COSTS