March 1 (Reuters) - GE Renewable Energy:

* GE ANNOUNCES HALIADE-X, THE WORLD’S MOST POWERFUL OFFSHORE WIND TURBINE

* SAYS ‍HALIADE-X 12 MW IS CURRENTLY BEING BID FOR PROJECTS THAT WILL SHIP IN 2021

* SAYS WILL INVEST MORE THAN $400 MILLION OVER NEXT THREE TO FIVE YEARS IN DEVELOPMENT AND DEPLOYMENT OF HALIADE-X

* SAYS AIMS TO SUPPLY ITS FIRST NACELLE FOR DEMONSTRATION IN 2019 AND SHIP FIRST UNITS IN 2021