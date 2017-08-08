BRIEF-GE Renewable Energy books turnkey contract for 344 MW Kokhav Hayarden hydro pumped storage station‍​

Aug 8 (Reuters) - GE Renewable Energy:

* GE Renewable Energy says has booked a turnkey contract with Star Pumped Storage Ltd for the 344 MW Kokhav Hayarden hydro pumped storage station‍​

* Project will be executed by a consortium led by Chinese EPC SinoHydro‍​

* Also signed 20-year Operation & Maintenance agreement, covering day-to-day operation and maintenance of Kokhav Hayarden power plant

* Project development is planned to last 52 months, with commissioning expected in 2021